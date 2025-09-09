A boycott has been called against Apple TV+ over the release of a recent episode of the show Your Friends & Neighbors which blasphemes Jesus Christ.

Podcaster and author Patrick Coffin called for the boycott while pointing out how the show blasphemes Jesus Christ in a post to Facebook.

He wrote, “In Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+), two characters break into a Catholic church, steal consecrated Hosts from the tabernacle, mock the Eucharist as “the Body of Christ,” and dip it in jam like a snack, then simulate Communion, followed by a sexual act in the pews with the ciborium on the floor.”

“This is not art. It is sacrilege,” he declared. “The Holy Eucharist is the true Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ. To use it as a prop for blasphemy and perversion is an act of diabolical contempt.”

Every baptized Catholic should be outraged—not in hatred, but in defense of the sacred. Silence is not an option. We must speak, pray in reparation, and refuse to fund platforms that mock our Lord,” he concluded.

Along with the post in an attached video, Coffin said, “Apple TV just crossed another line of offense to Christians particular Catholics and Orthodox Christians. This isn’t edgy. This isn’t clever. This is blasphemy.”

He then questioned, “I wonder how many Catholics care? I wonder how many people vote with their feet in what they choose to let into their minds? You would never let a maniac in the door to assault your family. So why would you let a maniac of the door of your screen of your Apple TV?”

He then reiterated the show commits blasphemy, “Yes, simple blasphemy. The Body and Blood of Christ. His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity is not a punch line. It’s not a one-liner. It’s God’s body given for us men and our salvation. At the highest level the Catholic Church teaches that desecrating the Eucharist is among the most gravest offenses against God. Why? Because it’s an attack on Christ himself. Jesus in John 6 anticipates the symbol-only argument and destroys in it in the second half of John 6. We’re talking about His real Body and Blood.”

“The fact that Hollywood would never do this about any other religion. You can fill in your own blanks. Tells you everything you need to know about how Hollywood still targets Catholic followers of Jesus Christ. That scene was not whoopsie accidental. It was written. It was planned. It was executed. The actors said their lines. They probably had cut and do-overs. There was a caterer. There was a lighting crew. This was all extremely deliberate. That’s the whole point. And this is the kind of scene that tells you everything you need to know about the mindset of the modern media masters.”

Coffin then shared what a response should be, “This is something we must at least as a bare minimum pray in reparation for this sacrilege. And remember, when the world mocks the sacred, silence is not an option.”

Coffin is not the only one to call for a boycott. Back in June, CatholicVote and its Vice President Josh Mercer called on Apple CEO Tim Cook to remove the episode from Apple TV+ describing it as an “affront” and a “sacrilegious scene [that] seems to bear little relevance to the plot, so it is clearly little more than a mean-spirited effort to mock Catholicism.”

Your Friends & Neighbors stars Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, and Donovan Colan. The show was created by Jonathan Tropper.

