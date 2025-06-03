Brandon Sanderson has finally chimed in on a comment to talk about the cancelation of Amazon Prime Video’s Wheel of Time series saying he was “largely ignored” about his advice on the show.

Fans of The Wheel of Time loathed the Prime Video series from the start, as nothing about it felt like Robert Jordan’s books, but instead appeared to be some CW-style fantasy that took some of the character names and twisted it into something completely different.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins all but admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his concept was more about what he wanted to insert into the show, LGBTQ propaganda, than being faithful to the books.

Judkins said, “It felt essential that their relationship be textual. It is one of the most important relationships in the books for how it drives plot. It’s almost like the inciting incident of the show is contained within the relationship between these two. To me, the show didn’t make sense without that relationship being explicit because we are also putting more of the emphasis certainly on [Rosamund Pike’s] character, Moiraine, than there is in the books.”

“You’re also always looking as an artist for, ‘Why am I telling this story? I have to devote my life to this for years and years.’ It was worth devoting my life to telling this beautiful story, but also that the lead was a queer character. I’ve never seen a fantasy show where our lead was just casually a queer character that wasn’t only directed at the queer community. To have that was an important part of why I wanted to tell this story and why I fell in love with the books in the first place,” he added.

Brandon Sanderson is famous for his epic fantasy and for finishing Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy after the original author’s untimely death. As fans increasingly grumbled about the series, Sanderson revealed that he sent messages to the showrunner trying to prod him in the right direction. From one blog post, Sanderson revealed some notes he gave them on the Tinkers.