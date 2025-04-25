Larry Correia has caused a lot of waves this year with projects being announced away from Baen Books, now opening up about how he hasn’t been writing Monster Hunter International this year in lieu of new projects.

Earlier this year, it came out that Larry Correia would be starting a new venture with with Ark Press, oddly making a new urban fantasy series in the vein of Monster Hunter International outside of Baen Books. Fandom Pulse uncovered a couple of interesting facts about this scenario from inside sources: that Peter Thiel and his investment group funded Ark Press after inquiring to try to purchase Baen Books and getting declined. It was also said that Baen Books declined Correia’s new book, leading to rumors that Baen Books simply could not afford to match the advance Thiel would offer through Ark Press.

Several Baen Books authors spoke to Fandom Pulse about possible financial woes at the company, as Baen relies on releases from Correia to float a lot of their publishing operation. Correia’s output for the company is further getting diminished in 2025 by two other books: a LitRPG from Aetheon Books, a rising star in the publishing field, and a completely self-published work he announced as well.

With so few books going to Baen, it seems the company doesn’t have a lot of potential revenue for 2025, and now Larry Correia has made a Facebook post stating he won’t even begin writing the next Monster Hunter International books until 2026, which means a two-year dry spell of revenue for the embattled publisher. However, it gets even worse, as Correia has stated that this book will likely be his last in the series.