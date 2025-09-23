BREAKING: YouTube Admits Biden Admin Pressured Them Into Censorship, Vows To Reinstate Creators
While YouTube has been causing a lot of trouble in recent months with changes to their algorithm which has resulted in the soft censorship of a lot of creators, they have been compelled to admit that the Biden Administration pressured them into censoring political content resulting in the bans of different creators like Doug TenNapel. Now, YouTube is saying they will be reinstating said creators.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.