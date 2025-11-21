Brendan Fraser expressed his excitement about a new Mummy film that will see him return alongside his co-star Rachel Weisz.

It was announced earlier this month that both Fraser and Weisz would return to their roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell. The new film is to be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously directed the 2022 Scream, Ready or Not, Scream VI, and Abigail.

Now, in an interview with the Associated Press, Fraser confirmed he’s part of this new reboot and shared why he’s excited about it, “The one I wanted to make was never made. The third one was a model of … how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So they put two together and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot.”

“But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call,” he said. “Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.”

And one of the things he aims for the film to deliver is fun. He made that apparent back in 2022 when discussed the failure of Tom Cruise’s 2017 Mummy film, “It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our ‘Mummy,’ which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. ‘The Mummy’ should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”

