Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour, who played Miss Livingston, claims she was assaulted in London ahead of an audition by a 50-year-old black man.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Chenneour said, “Guys, literally five minutes before my audition, I was walking around the corner in Oxford Circus and this guy just looks at me and like targets me and [expletive] hits me, and I’m against the wall. And I was actually just about to arrive for my audition.”

“So I’ve had to come in, and I’m trying to like gather myself, but I’m so shaken because obviously I had that phone attack happen to me,” she continued. “And it’s like so nerve wracking for me being out in central London now. And I just got my confidence up and was looking at moving back.”

Returning to describe the attack, she said, “I couldn’t walk anywhere and he was just looking at me and he just [expletive] hit me. I can feel where he hit me so I’m trying to regulate myself. It’s just like leave me alone.”

Next she questioned, “Why aren’t there more police on the street? I should be able to go to a policeman on the street and be like, ‘This just happened.’ You know? But it’s not big enough for the police to come.”

“It was a full-grown man,” she added. “I’m like so shaken. I’ve got to try and prepare for this audition.

According to the Daily Mail, Chenneour described her attacker as “about 50 years old, 6’3” black, wearing a dark coloured hat and black clothes.”

Chenneour was previously the victim of London crime back in February when 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares, an Algerian national, stole her phone while she was inside a Kensington cafe.

