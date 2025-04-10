British secondary schools have begun using a book that teaches that St. Joan of Arc was non-binary, which is an outright lie.

GB News’ Holly Bishop reports that British secondary schools are using a Collins published anthology titled Who We Are that claims that St. Joan of Arc is non-binary.

Bishop writes, “One page features a biography of the French heroine that reads: ‘Joan of Arc (1412-31) is today considered by some to have been non-binary.’” That page is reportedly not even about Joan of Arc, but is a lesson plan about a drag queen’s biography and is specifically attempting to indoctrinate and normalize the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda as it also states, “These historical and global references may prepare students unfamiliar with LGBTQ+ identities to understand the content of the extract.”

READ: The Hugo Awards Have A Massive Problem As They're Getting Less Than 30% Of Votes Than A Decade Ago

Joan of Arc was not non-binary because non-binary does not exist. There is only male and female and it is coded in our DNA. The book and its description of St. Joan of Arc has been rightfully described as “insulting” by Professor Robert Tombs, a professor emeritus of French history at the University of Cambridge.

He told The Telegraph, “Joan of Arc fought as a woman and died as a woman. To call her something else is insulting to her and indirectly to all women who are brave enough to risk their lives for their beliefs – as if women are incapable of heroism.”

Carolyn Brown, a retired psychologist who works for the Women’s Rights Network, also blasted the book, “This is yet another ridiculous example of attempting to rewrite history and erase strong, rebellious female characters from our past. It’s insulting to suggest that non-conforming women are not women. Non-binary is a nonsense term – indeed the Supreme Court in the UK recently ruled against including it as an option on passports.”

She added, “It’s also another example of the junk science of queer theory being visited on children. It’s unhelpful psychologically to children’s development and is likely to cause confusion and anxiety.”

An anonymous teacher also told The Telegraph that the book “makes an absolute mockery of the profession.”

The teacher added, “In schools today there is simply far too much identity-first woke reading materials being foisted on pupils at the expense of established classics like [To Kill a] Mockingbird or Of Mice and Men. We should also not lose sight of the fact that there are cohorts of teenagers vulnerable to reality-denying nonsense like this when it is presented earnestly.”

READ: SFWA Awards "Queer Cripple" Identity Politics Activist For Damon Knight Grand Master Lifetime Achievement Sci-Fi Award

St. Joan of Arc is the patron saint of soldiers and of France. She led French forces against the British during the Hundred Years War and helped unite France under Charles VII. She was eventually captured by Burgundian forces and sold to British forces where she was tried as a heretic and witch and martyred for her faith.

While being held by the British, St. Joan wore male armor and clothing in order to prevent being raped by her captors. Catholic.org shares, “While imprisoned, Joan wore military clothing so she could tie her clothing together, making it harder to be raped.”

Saint Joan was canonized by Pope Benedict XV on May 16, 1920 in the Papal Bull Divina Disponente. He said in the Bull, “It is therefore very opportune that Joan of Arc be inscribed today in the number of Saints, so that, from her example, all Christians may learn that obedience to the will of God is holy and devout, and obtain from her the grace to convert their fellow citizens to obtain heavenly life.”

What do you make of what the British are subjecting their children to?

NEXT: Aethon Books Revolutionizes Publishing With Royal Road Pipeline, Creating New Path For Web Novel Success