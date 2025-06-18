Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
2h

May it never come out.

Laran Mithras
3h

Testing isn't something where a developer takes a product and goes to The International Testing Board where everyone wears labcoats and scientifically evaluates a game and provides critical feedback.

Testing can come in many different forms and levels of depth. Unfortunately, woke companies have become increasingly closed off in how they evaluate games: less broader participation to more slimmer, targeted testing.

We see evidence of this in how many games are released and players immediately wonder how it was released without being tested. When woke companies desire "support," they create echo chambers. Unfortunately, testing now has devolved to echo-chamber exclusivity - often in-house.

Zero faith in any AAA company's testing being anything other than a few nose-ring comb-over friends of devs who won't say anything too critical.

