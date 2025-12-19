Political pundit Saagar Enjeti, who co-hosts Breaking Points with leftist Krystal Ball, reacted to OpenAI’s deal with The Walt Disney Company by calling for it to be burned down.

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI announced a three-year deal that allows OpenAI’s Sora “to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing on more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters.”

Some of the characters include: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, as well as characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, and many more; plus iconic animated or illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters like Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, Yoda and more.

Additionally, some of these shorts will be streamed on Disney+. Disney also promised it would “become a major customer of OpenAI, using its APIs to build new products, tools, and experiences.”

Finally, the deal involves Disney making a “$1 billion equity investment in OpenAI.”

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. ““The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

“Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Enjeti reacted to the deal writing on X, “This is a direct push to get children addicted to personalized AI slop. Also as disgusting as it sounds it will almost certainly explode a certain type of porn.”

“Burn it to the ground,” he commanded.

