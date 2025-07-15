California Governor Gavin Newsom dodged a question about sex changes for eight year old’s.

In an interview on the Shawn Ryan show, Newsom was asked about his own values while discussing so-called medical treatment that butchers people. Ryan asked, “What about for your values? Is 8 years old too young?”

Newsom replied, “I mean, look, now that I have a 9 year-old that just became 9. Come on, man. I get it. So those are legit. It’s interesting, just, the issue of age. As someone that’s been so focused on equality broadly, LGBT rights, particularly gay marriage, the trans issue for me is also novel. It’s over the last few years. I’m trying to understand as much as anyone else. [The] whole pronoun thing. Trying to understand all of that. That was like, ‘The hell?’ All that stuff. I get it. All this stuff started to collapse on us.”

After discussing how George Floyd’s death spawned the massive political correctness culture that took over much of American society, Newsom stated, “This notion of gender affirming care for children, that’s tough, man. And the science on that-. I haven’t dove that deep into it, but, you know, I read one report and then there’s one that’s slightly contradictory and they said, ‘There’s no contradictory. Here’s what the UK just came out with. You’re full of s**t. It’s absolutely scientifically sound. That it’s outrageous.’ So it’s intense. And then I meet with families, literally, meet with families, ‘Saved my child’s life and they’re thriving.’”

When Ryan noted that other major life choices require one to typically be 18 or older, Newsom stated, “I come to this very much more openminded than I’ve ever been. More receptive because a lot of the pushback came from folks, candidly, that I didn’t respect. That never respected the gay community period. They are people who are opposed to just basic rights that have been going after. So, I think the natural inclination was to sort of dismiss. And now I recognize more fully and deeply and I think the sport issue really opened that door for me, the nuances in the space. That said, I will take a backseat to no one in terms of anti-discrimination laws against the community. That’s where I take a backseat to no one. And I’ve signed some of the most progressive legislation on that and I’m proud of that. That’s who I am. Stand up for ideals and strike out against injustice. And I think it’s injust to attack vulnerable communities and discriminate against people. That said, on the issue of children, this is a tough, tough issue.”

When asked if he believes it’s unjust to push his immorality on others specifically in schools, Newsom rejected the idea it’s even happening, “I don’t know who’s pushing. I mean, I hear this all the time. … Donald Trump says, “Kids come school one day as a boy and they come the next that afternoon as a girl.’ What the hell is he talking about?”

After Ryan pointed out that in Tennessee kids are pretending to be animals and pooping in a kitty litter box, Newsom reacted saying, “I mean, that stuff like that’s absurd. Come on. And by the way, that’s been so overhyped and exploited. There’s few instances of that. And I’ve read that. I’ve seen that. I’m like, ‘Geez, you think that stuff’s happening every day everywhere. Those are extreme examples. And yeah, that’s absurd. Couldn’t agree more, man. Come on. Kennel, I mean, cat litter? Turns out most of it’s bulls**t, but if that occurred that’s ridiculous. That’s like crazy, with respect. Maybe Halloween. … I’ve seen some of that stuff online. We tracked some of that stuff down, even my own state, and turns out a lot that was just bulls**t. And then it gets weaponized, exploited, surround sound on social media, and my friends Jesse Waters and everyone at night running up and down saying Democrats want to turn their kids into furries. And now we got to do some accommodations and anti-discrimination for kids that need cat litter in their schools. I mean, come on. There are red lines. That’s one of them.”

Ironically, not five minutes before he made these comments while discussing gender ideology taking over sports, Newsom said, “I looked at it and I’ll be candid with you. I looked at that issue and I said, ‘Boy, they’re just exploiting this. It’s a handful of people. What the hell is this? It’s being weaponized. It was sort of the new CRT thing. I was like, ‘Oh god, here we go.’ We went off CRT. Everyone even forgot about that and now it’s all about trans sports, or banning books, or whatever it might be.”

He later added, “And so that was my prism to see the world until two years ago there was a state track championship and we had a trans athlete that was successful and there was a video of the girl that lost and she was devastated and that video went around everywhere. And it was very emotional. It was very real. And you felt for the girl that she’s not going to get to those state finals. And the finals were a few weeks away. There was a lot of energy around it. Like people are like pissed, understandably.”

One does not need a scientific study to determine whether or not something is wrong. Chemically altering or at worse butchering an 8-year-old is evil and it should not be hard to say so. Given Newsom was unable to say so it seems apparent that his moral compass is severely warped and he should not be trusted with any kind of power in the United States.

