If you are one of the numerous people who recently ditched Netflix after you discovered the platform was propagandizing children with transgender ideology and anti-white rhetoric, here are five Christian alternatives to share with your family and help your children truly learn good values and the truth.

1. The Wonderful World of Benjamin Cello

The Wonderful World of Benjamin Cello is a faith-based children’s television series (2019–present) that follows the charming Benjamin Cello, a warm-hearted country gentleman and skilled cellist, as he leads young viewers on joyful, music-filled adventures in the enchanting “Land of the Baptized Imagination.” Joined by Lolly Popular and The Cheerful Chums, Cowboy Roy and the Barnyard Animals, and Professor Wordsworth and The Bookworms, as well as a number of lively friends, Benjamin Cello takes kids on adventures to the Bookendless Booktower, Pennywhistle Park, and the Big Ol’ Barn. Each episode blends original songs, gentle humor, and heartfelt storytelling to impart Biblical values, celebrate the wonder of creation, and inspire creativity, kindness, and faith. Through playful narratives, the show tackles themes like friendship, courage, and gratitude.

Show creator Robin Wolaver explained why she created the show, “If you’re like me, you care what your little ones watch. And it’s not just about shutting out the garish images, tin-eared music, or silly storylines - it’s also about guarding them from the “woke” messages that tell our children lies about who they are and who God made them to be. That’s why I created The Wonderful World of Benjamin Cello. I wanted to bring back the timeless artistry I enjoyed as a child: Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, Mary Poppins, and Jim Henson’s Muppets. I also wanted to make a show that was unapologetically Christian - not “sort of” Christian, but deeply Christian.”

The show can be streamed on Formed, Kin.club, Amazon Prime Video, Fawesome.TV, and on YouTube.

2. Marcam

Marcam is a delightful live-action children’s television series designed for ages 2–6, blending education, entertainment, and faith-based inspiration to spark joy and spiritual curiosity in young hearts. Created as a wholesome alternative to mainstream kids’ programming, the show follows the adventures of Marcam, a kind-hearted host who embarks on playful explorations of everyday wonders, from seasonal celebrations like Advent and Christmas to timeless lessons in kindness, prayer, and gratitude. Through upbeat songs, interactive games, crafts, and Bible-inspired stories, each episode encourages little ones to dance, laugh, and grow closer to God while discovering the beauty of His creation. Aimed at fostering a love for Christ in a fun, engaging way, Marcam supports family viewing with its gentle pacing and positive messages, making it ideal for preschoolers eager to learn through imagination and play.

Marcam can be streamed on Formed, MarcamShow.com, ChristianChannel.com, and YouTube.

3. Owlegories

Owlegories is a faith-based animated children’s series (2014–present) designed for ages 4–8, blending vibrant storytelling, catchy songs, and Biblical lessons to inspire young viewers. The show follows a classroom of curious owl students named Joey, Nora, Violet, Gus, and Twitch. They are guided by their wise teacher, Professor Owlester. Each episode takes the owls on adventures through nature, where everyday elements like the sun, water, or butterflies become parables reflecting God’s character and Biblical truths. Through fun narratives, the series explores themes like love, forgiveness, salvation, and creation, drawing parallels to scripture in an engaging, age-appropriate way. With colorful animation, humor, and short devotionals, Owlegories encourages kids to see God’s hand in the world around them while fostering spiritual curiosity and moral growth.

Creators Thomas and Julie Boto explain why they made the series, “We created Owlegories because we wanted a fun way to teach our kids about Christ. We want them to develop a better understanding of His character and a deeper appreciation of His Word.”

The show is available on Formed, Amazon Prime Video, and PureFlix.

4. SuperBook

SuperBook is a faith-based animated children’s series (1981–present, with modern seasons from 2011) aimed at ages 5–10, designed to bring Bible stories to life with vibrant animation, engaging characters, and timeless lessons. The show follows best friends Chris Quantum and Joy Pepper, along with their quirky robot Gizmo, who are whisked away by the magical SuperBook, a glowing, time-traveling Bible. Each episode transports them into iconic Biblical events, from Noah’s Ark to David and Goliath, where they interact with heroes like Jesus, Moses, and Esther. Through these adventures, the kids witness God’s love, wisdom, and power firsthand, applying lessons of courage, faith, kindness, and obedience to their modern-day challenges. Blending humor, heartwarming moments, and catchy songs, SuperBook makes scripture accessible and relatable, encouraging young viewers to grow in faith while exploring the wonders of God’s Word.

SuperBook can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, PureFlix, and YouTube.

5. 3-2-1 Penguins!

3-2-1 Penguins! is a faith-based animated children’s series (2000–2008, with later specials) aimed at ages 4–8, combining sci-fi adventure, humor, and Biblical lessons. The show follows twins Jason and Michelle Conrad, who discover a quirky crew of space-faring penguins — Zidgel, Midgel, Fidgel, and Kevin — inside a toy spaceship at their grandmother’s house. Each episode launches the kids and penguins into cosmic missions across the galaxy, where they encounter zany challenges like runaway planets or selfish aliens. Through these adventures, inspired by C.S. Lewis’s storytelling style, the penguins and kids learn moral lessons rooted in scripture, tackling themes like teamwork, honesty, gratitude, and trusting God. Packed with catchy songs, silly humor, and vibrant animation, 3-2-1 Penguins! makes faith fun and relatable, encouraging young viewers to apply Biblical values to everyday life.

The series is available to stream on YouTube.

