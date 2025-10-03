Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
12m

I was hoping for some Crusaders, Witchhunters, Conquistadors, Inquisitors, Templars & Hospitaliers sort of thing... but take what you can get.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture