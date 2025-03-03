Marvel Studios latest film release Captain America: Brave New World saw its domestic box office grosses decline nearly 50% in its third weekend to just $15 million.

The-Numbers reports the film continues to see its grosses decline rapidly at the box office. In its opening weekend the film grossed just $88.8 million. It fell 68% in its second weekend to $28.1 million, one of the largest second weekend fall offs in Marvel history, and now it fell another 47% to $15 million in its third weekend.

The movie has grossed a total of $163.6 million domestically and another $178.1 million internationally for a global gross of $341.7 million.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews noted while these third weekend numbers are better than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it is “not looking good” for Captain America: Brave New World.

He explained that by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s third weekend, the film had grossed $187.1 million domestically compared to Brave New World’s $163.6 million Furthermore, Quantumania had already grossed $420 million globally while Brave New World has only done $341 million so far.

Given how far behind the film already is and its current trend, he noted that Brave New World might not even gross $400 million globally.

Later in his video, he shared, “We can the expect film to probably end well north of $250 million [in losses]. …

He then clarified that these projections are based off a projected $300 million budget despite trade outlets claiming the film only cost $180 million despite Marvel’s trend of massive budgets as well as numerous comments from actors indicating how they reshot the entire film.

Next, he declared, “It’s a very a generous number to say it’s right now expected to be around $250 million+ in the red. It will likely be a lot higher than that. Even that being the case, this film’s not going to make it’s money back and the numbers are not looking good for it.”

“It will be one of the biggest box office loses in the MCU’s history,” he added.

