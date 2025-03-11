Captain America: Brave New World had another bad weekend at the box office with its domestic grosses declining another 44%.

The-Numbers reports the film only brought in $8.3 million in its fourth weekend down 44% compared to its third weekend where it brought in $14.8 million.

The film has only grossed a total of $176.4 million domestically and another $194.5 million internationally for a global haul of $371 million.

At this point the film is the fourth worst grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film of all time without factoring in inflation. The worst grossing film is The Marvels, which only did $199.7 million globally. The Incredible Hulk is next with $265.5 million with Captain America: The First Avenger the other film below Brave New World with a global gross of $370.5 million.

However, if you factor in inflation, The Incredible Hulk’s grosses are actually $391.8 million and The First Avenger’s sits at $523.3 million. Thus Brave New World is the second worst performing MCU film of all time. It’s unlikely that will change given Black Widow is the next on the list with $379.7 million. However, with inflation it clocks in at $445.2 million.

Box Office analyst OMB Reviews reiterated his previous analysis predicting the film will be “a massive catastrophic failure especially if the upper area of where we think the budget on this movie actually was ends up being the case and actually ends up being true.”

Looking at his charts, he noted the film is likely still “$250+ million in the red [and] not likely to make too much more ground up in that area.”

What do you make of Captain America: Brave New World’s box office returns?

