Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raichu's avatar
Raichu
2h

I think that Disney figured it was too much trouble to create a CG Gantu and that it was not worth the resources to put him in the movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture