'Caravan SandWitch' Developer Attacks Donald Trump Voters: "You're A Piece Of S**t. Please Unfollow And Refund The Game"
A developer for CaravanSandWitch attacked Donald Trump voters saying if you voted for the President that “you’re a piece of s**t.” Furthermore, the developer instructed Donald Trump voters to refund the game if they had previously purchased it.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.