Cards Against Humanity Weaponized Their Party Game To Attack Elon Musk And Donald Trump In the 2024 Election
Cards Against Humanity joins many board and card games in turning their fun-time product into a political weapon. In a new email sent to its customers, the company said it used this election season to harass Elon Musk with lawfare and bribe people to attack Donald Trump and vote against him.
The game Cards Against Humanity became extremely popular about …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.