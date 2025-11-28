One of the great new initiatives on this side of culture is the Castalia House Library. The press is committed to producing beautiful leatherbound books and deluxe editions of classics to preserve them for posterity. In the publisher’s first couple of years, they’ve managed to create books that rival book collectors’ favorites like Easton Press and Franklin Library. For Black Friday, they have a sale going on of the Junior Classics as well as several of their leatherbound books.

The Junior Classics is a 10-volume anthology of children’s literature published by P. F. Collier and Son, first in 1912 and again in 1918, designed as a youth counterpart to the Harvard Classics series and edited by William Patten.​

Volumes cover fairy tales, fables, myths, legends, hero tales, stories about boys and girls, animal stories, history, adventure, and poetry, drawing from classic authors like the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen, and Rudyard Kipling.​

Selections aim to build reading habits and moral imagination for children aged 6-16 through diverse folklore and tales.

These books are so intensive that they actually can be used as a full homeschooling curriculum for children to get them a breadth of literature and history.

On their substack Castalia Library announced a sale: Since it’s Thanksgiving time and we have a substantial leather book sale on, we thought we should make these excellent books available as part of it. Which is why, until the end of the month, you can purchase the entire set for $249.99, which is a discount of $100 from the retail price. And if you’ve already purchased the previous eight volumes, you can buy the two new volumes together for a sale price of $59.99, discounted from $69.99.

Getting an entire 10-volume hardcover set for about $25 a book is a very good deal, and with the excellent contents of this set, Fandom Pulse wanted to amplify this for folks’ black Friday shopping. This is a great set for education for kids.