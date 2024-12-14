CD Projekt Red's Lore Designer Claims Despite 'Witcher 3' Ending That Sees Ciri Die, 'The Witcher 4' Does Not "Break Any Canon Or Even Offend Any Canon"
CD Projekt Red’s Franchise and Lore Designer Cian Maher claims that the Witcher 4 does not “break any canon or even offend any canon” despite one of the endings of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt implying that Ciri is dead.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.