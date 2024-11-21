CGC Comics Refuses To Grade A Book Featuring A Positive Cover Image Of President Trump Deeming It "Political Offensive"
CGC, the comic book grading service, has been under fire over the last year for its business practices. Now, it is facing scrutiny again because of political discrimination, refusing to grade a comic book because of an image of President Donald Trump.
The comic book grading industry is shady by itself. Alleged experts go through and make value judgments …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.