Chaosium, makers of the Call of Cthulhu RPG, have now entered the woke fray with their latest offerings in their series, Cthulhu by Gaslight: Investigator’s Guide, adding a full chapter of LGBTQ to their game setting.

The Call of Cthulhu is a horror RPG based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name. The game was first developed in the early 1980s as…