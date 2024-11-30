Chaosium Turns Call of Cthulhu RPG Into LGBTQ Propaganda In New Cthulhu By Gaslight: Investigator's Guide Book
Chaosium, makers of the Call of Cthulhu RPG, have now entered the woke fray with their latest offerings in their series, Cthulhu by Gaslight: Investigator’s Guide, adding a full chapter of LGBTQ to their game setting.
The Call of Cthulhu is a horror RPG based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name. The game was first developed in the early 1980s as…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.