Charles Soule announced that his Eddie Brock: Carnage series is over at 10 issues.

The series will come to a close in November with its 10th issue. Soule confirmed the comic is getting scrapped to Bleeding Cool. He said, ““I have to say, I’ve really enjoyed writing this book. It ended up being heavily character-based, a literalization of a guy dealing with his demons. It was also a straight-up horror series, which is a lane I don’t get to operate within all that much in Marvel or Star Wars. It’s been great to work with Jordan White and Nick Lowe over there as well – I’ve been out of the superhero side of things for a while now, and getting back into that sandbox has been fun.”

While Eddie Brock: Carnage is being canceled, Soule hinted that he has more work in the work at Marvel when it comes to its various symbiote characters, “Is this the end of my time in the symbiote-verse? It is not! Every book is a door. There’s more coming, and while I think some of it’s been announced I’d rather just let the Mighty Marvel PR Machine handle the specifics. Don’t want to get busted!”

As noted above the tenth issue arrives in November. The official description states, “THE DEATH OF CARNAGE?! Eddie and Carnage’s investigation has hardly gone as planned, leaving them at the whims of its mysterious proprietor - a symbiote host Eddie remembers from his days as the King in Black. She has the key to killing Carnage, but the price of ridding the world of him once and for all is costly. Will Eddie be willing to pay it, or will the symbiote live to kill another day?”

Soule’s announcement comes in the wake of Scott Snyder revealing that DC Comics had to cancel Green Arrow because the sales of the book were simply not good. Snyder revealed last month, “Decisions like these are above my paygrade, but the honest reason is that not enough of us were buying it. The sales numbers on GA were just unsustainable. It’s disappointing to everyone. But keeping it going means not being able to take other chances.”

