Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again recently described the upcoming second season as the final season for the show. However, his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, claims that’s “not accurate.”

During an appearance at Galaxy Con and discussing the various Daredevil suits, Cox teased what fans can expect from the suit in Season 2, but called it “this final season.”

In a video uploaded to X by ChereNatalija, Cox said, “There’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. So it is unique to our show and I’m pretty excited about that.”

While Cox described the second season as a “final season,” his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio reacted to Cox’s statements indicating there is plans for a third season. In one post he wrote, “As far as i know it isn't and there's a good chance we will have a third season.”

In another he stated, “Good chance there will be a third.”

D’Onofrio previously indicated that show might be done after its second season. In an interview with Awards Buzz in May he said, “If they allow us to continue we have a plan. It’s up to the fans, you know, to watch and to get excited. And it’s for us to please them and get the story right. We’re looking forward in a big way.”

Based on viewership data, it appears the show performed worse than The Acolyte. Back in June 2024, Disney revealed to Variety that The Acolyte hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In March, Disney shared that Daredevil: Born Again only clocked in at 7.5 million views overs its first five days. That is 32.4% less views than The Acolyte.

The Acolyte was canceled after its first season with Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman informing Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Additionally, the show did not chart on the Nielsen Top 10 original charts throughout its entire first season.

Episodes 1 and 2 had less than 465 million minutes viewed.

Episode 3 had less than 464 million minutes viewed.

Episode 4 had less than 373 million minutes viewed.

Episodes 5 and 6 had less than 344 million minutes viewed.

Episode 7 had under 470 million minutes viewed.

Episode 8 had less than 463 million minutes viewed.

Episode 9 had under 385 million minutes viewed.

What do you make of D’Onofrio’s claim that there’s a good chance the show will get a third season despite the flagging viewership?

