The Chinese officially took down Ubisoft now, as it seems like corporate cancer is consuming everything. There is a theory China is intentionally destroying our culture to buy these companies up at low prices and then reap the benefits of it afterward. But I wouldn’t want to be a conspiracy theorist!

