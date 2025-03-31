Christian independent game developer Mason Smith, aka Airdorf, known for his horror game Faith: The Unholy Trinity, recently did an exclusive, live interview with CreaterVC. In the interview, Mason discussed his favorite horror movies, his experiences with starting to make a movie based on his game, and the problems he had finding a filmmaker for the movie.

He shared his experiences with the filmmakers and producers who approached him, stating, "I've had people call me and be like in the first call, 'Yeah, it's nice to get to know you anyway, let's talk about the story of Faith.'"

Mason recounted how one filmmaker immediately began discussing the characters' racial and gender identities, questioning whether Mason was open to making changes. "He's like, 'John Ward, he's white right?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, technically.' And he's like, 'Amy's white too, right?' and I'm like, 'I guess.' And then he's like, 'Father Garcia is not white right?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, he's Latino, he's from Central America.' He's like, 'Okay, good, good, good.' And then he's like, 'You know, there's not a lot of women in your story,' and I'm like, 'Okay, like pretty much the whole story revolves around a 17-year-old girl and stuff, there are huge themes of the divine feminine and stuff.' But he's like, 'Yeah, I don't know, are you open to like making changes?'" Mason recalled, expressing his surprise at the filmmaker's approach.

Eventually, Mason settled on working with Brandon Salisbury, who made the George Romero Resident Evil documentary. Salisbury impressed Mason with his passion for the game and his desire to do it justice. He also valued Mason's input as the game's creator. The two have been working together on the treatment and script for the movie, with Mason providing feedback and ensuring that the movie stays true to the game's canon.

Faith: The Unholy Trinity is a highly acclaimed horror game that has garnered praise for its atmospheric pixel art, engaging gameplay, and thought-provoking themes. The game follows the story of a young priest named John Ward as he battles demonic forces. With a "Very Positive" rating on Steam based on over 5,000 reviews, the game has resonated with both fans and critics alike.

Mason’s also discussed horror influences and favorite horror movies. Mason mentioned The Exorcist 3, Jaws, Duel, and Paranormal Activity 3 as being among his favorites. He also discussed how his religious upbringing and the taboo nature of horror in his household growing up influenced his love for the genre.

The full interview is available exclusively through CreaterVC. Faith: The Unholy Trinity can be found on Steam and GOG, where players can experience the atmospheric horror title that has captured the attention of both gamers and Hollywood insiders alike.

For a great novel with a classic sword & sorcery feel read The Demon’s Eye, an incredible new classic fantasy novel. Support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Report: 'Hogwarts Legacy' DLC Scrapped At Warner Bros.