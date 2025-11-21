Christopher Nolan shared that he cracked the mythological elements in The Odyssey by seemingly turning them into natural disasters and environmental effects.

In an interview with Empire, Nolan shared, “One of the things I needed to crack was how to approach mythological elements in a sort of real-world way. The big breakthrough creatively in thinking about the gods was that everything that is now explained by science was once supernatural. Lightning, thunder, earthquakes, volcanoes... people are literally seeing gods everywhere; not even the evidence of gods, they’re seeing the actions of gods.”

“I don’t want to say too much about it beyond indicating that yes, the evidence of the supernatural is all around these people. It’s very much part of their lives,” he continued. “And I think it’s quite a lot of fun to tap into that.”

When the film was first announced Universal described the film as a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and he made it clear that the film will feature the end of the Trojan War and includes the Trojan Horse. He told Empire, ““I saw the horse on the beach and I was just like, ‘[expletive].’ It was just so cool.”

“If you’re going to have an existential crisis as you pass the Sirens and you’re lashed to a mast, it’s there,” he added. “If it says you’re running for your life from a Cyclops, you’re going to run for your life. Chris doesn’t hide the ball.”

Alongside Damon in the film is Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus. Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, is played by Anne Hathaway. Mia Goth plays one of her maids, Melantho.

Robert Pattinson is also part of the film. He plays Antinous, one of the suitors looking to claim Penelope as his own after Odysseus fails to return home in a timely manner.

Jon Bernthal plays Eurylochus, Odysseus’ second-in-command. John Leguizamo plays Eumeaus, Odysseus’ friend.

Others cast include Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Circe, Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra, Samantha Morton as Anticleia, and Benny Safdie Agamemnon.

Ellen Page, Bill Irwin, and Corey Hawkins are also in the film, but their roles have not been revealed yet.

A trailer is expected to arrive for the film ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash film. The full movie arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

