Very few authors have a following to the point where it justifies their own gala-style event for a book release, but Christopher Ruocchio has generated enough buzz that his The Sun Eater saga is getting the red carpet treatment for the final release of Shadows Upon Time.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the final novel in the Sun Eater Saga and Ruocchio has been gearing up for release all year for what is sure to be an epic conclusion for the fan-favorite sci-fi.

He’s taken a bold step for modern times and is hosting a massive event for the release of the book. It was announced on his newsletter:

SHADOWS UPON TIME is just 3 months away, but don't you wish you could have it sooner? Well, you can! Marginally.



Consider this email your invitation to the official SHADOWS UPON TIME Release Gala on Saturday, November 15. This IS a ticketed event (you can purchase tickets at the link below). Your ticket includes a copy of the book, but also includes food and non-alcoholic beverages (this is a catered event), as well as a Sun Eater tote bag with assorted swag, including but not limited to an event-exclusive Sun Eater trading card and a T-shirt.



Mike of Mike's Book Reviews will be joining us as Master of Ceremonies, and we're expecting some other Booktube guests as well! Join us to celebrate the end of the Sun Eater, to get your books signed, and to hear a little bit about the future--with maybe a short look at the next series.



We hope to see you there!

The event is being held in Raleigh, NC, and includes food and a Q&A with Christopher Ruocchio. There are different tiers for table seating, general seating, and standing room at the bar for fans, including a $325 VIP package that includes a pre-gala meet and greet and additional signings, something that one might generally see for a rockstar.

It appears Ruoochio has reached that level of stardom with his Sun Eater series over the years, as word of mouth and buzz have made this series an international hit among science fiction and fantasy readers.

The event will be held on November 15th, 2025 and tickets are still available.

