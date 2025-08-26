Last week, Chuck Dixon made a surprise announcement that he would be tackling the sci-fi world of Barsoom, first established by Edgar Rice Burroughs, with a new novel called Guns of Mars. To celebrate this, Castalia Library is creating a special signed leatherbound first edition of the book in the tradition of many great books.

Edgar Rice Burroughs' original work in Barsoom, first done in A Princess Of Mars, is in the public domain, allowing writers to explore a rich world and incredible science fiction adventure. Chuck Dixon, a fan of the classics of the golden age of all of the pulps, looked at this and decided to tackle the setting himself in a new installment.

He announced the leatherbound signed first edition on Arkhaven Nights, where he discussed its origins with publisher Vox Day. According to Day, Dixon called him up and asked him if he’d be interested in publishing such a project, to which Day elatedly said yes, and then offered to be one of the first of Castalia Library’s new line of signed first edition leatherbound books.

Dixon also posted about the book to Facebook to give a little more information about the project:

ANNOUNCING!

My latest novel!

It's GUNS OF MARS, an adventure set on the world of Barsoom, created by Edgar Rice Burroughs!

This story takes place 1000 years after the events of the last of ERB's Mars novels and tells the tale of a dying world where water is more precious than gold. A bounty hunter forms an uneasy alliance with an outlaw thark to look for the fabled Eye of Water, a deep spring that may not even exist.

Along the way they face betrayals, renegade raiders, mankillers, and the wild and dangerous flora and fauna that stalks the deserts and canals of a planet facing extinction. And, every step of the way, they are stalked by a mysterious gunman with a past cloaked in secrecy.

This one is first being released in a limited, signed edition bound in artisan leather.

There will be a cloth hardcover to follow as well as an e-book

The leatherbound signed first edition will be a one time offer with books being printed and bound to order, making this a special one-time thing that will only be available for purchase over the next month until it closes.

It can be purchased on the Arkhaven store here.

NEXT: Christopher Ruocchio Hosts Mega-Event For The Final Book in His The Sun Eater Saga