Cillian Murphy addressed speculation that he will play Voldemort in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Murphy was asked, “This whole Voldemort, Harry Potter thing, is there anything to that?”

He responded, “No. No, I mean genuine. I mean, my kids show me it occasionally, but like don’t know anything about that.”

“Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ray Fiennes does. He’s the man, is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

HBO has announced a number of the cast members for the upcoming series, but they have not revealed who will play Voldemort yet. Most recently, HBO and Warner Bros. announced that Warwick Davis would reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick for the series. He joins Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, Willian Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Also previously cast are Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Betie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu is a race-swapped Severus Snape, Nick Frost is Hagrid, Luke Thallon is Quirinus Quirrel, and Paul Whitehouse is Argus Filch.

Finally, Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is also an executive producer and will direct multiple episodes. The series is expected to launch on HBO and HBO Max sometimes in 2027.

