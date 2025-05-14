Peak player counts for Civilization VII on Steam are down nearly 90% since the game released in the middle of February.

Civilization VII hit an all-time peak player count of 84,558 about a week after it released during the game’s first Saturday. However, the peak player count has dropped nearly 90% to a 24-hour peak of just 8,939.

To put that in perspective, Civilization VI had a 24-hour peak player count of 34,410. That is 284.9% more than Civilization VII. Civilization VI released in 2016 nearly a decade ago.

Not only are more people playing Civilization VI on a daily basis than Civilization VII, but they are playing Civilization V more than Civilization VII.

Civilization V had a 24-hour peak player count of 15,787. That’s 76% more than Civilization VII. Civilization V released in 2010.

The player counts are unlikely to increase despite the developers attempting to improve the game through various patches based on recent reviews, which are currently labeled “Mixed.”

One person wrote, “If I wanted to play humankind, I'd play humankind. I I wanna play civilization I'm damn sure not playing 7.”

Another posted, “They would need to completely rework so many core elements of the gameplay to actually save this game. I just don't see it happening :/”

“4 months later and they still have not been able to fix most of the critical bugs,” wrote one. “At this point I'm not confident that they can fix the bugs and they seriously hurt game play. Almost every game I run into a bug where I have to shutdown the game and the frustration over that is enough that I usually don't go back to the game that day and way a day or 2 to turn and finish the game. They're destroyed the one more turn fell of all of it's predecessors.”

Another reviewed, “I'm another ‘since Civ 1’ player. Have owned and played every version. Civ 7 is an admirable try to evolve the game but it's the least enjoyable version I've played yet. The different ‘Eras’ and complete break and short era length and complete focus on the same goals every time make every game feel the same and redundant. The map size limit of Standard is horrible too. It feels like a fancy mobile version. Please fix it.”

What do you make of this massive falloff in player counts?

