'Civilization VII' Steam Moderation Team Accuse Player Of Racism And Ban Him For Criticizing Harriet Tubman As Leader
Civilization VII Steam forum moderators have accused a player of racism and banned him for criticizing Harriet Tubman being made a playable leader.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
X user UltimatePatriot shared on X that he was banned from the Civilizatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.