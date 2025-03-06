If viewers still thought Doctor Who might have a chance to redeem itself for the upcoming season 2 under Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa, one of the show’s classic directors says he hopes there will be more of it saying, “If he’s gay, let’s see it.”

The current iteration of Doctor Who has been mired with identity politics going back to the Jody Whittaker era, but becoming especially pronounced with the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner with the 60th Anniversary Specials, bringing back David Tennent to lecture viewers of transgenderism.

With the casting of Ncuti Gatwa, the show took a turn to become even worse in that regard. The Doctor lost all of his masculinity, crying in multiple episodes, unable to solve problems, and showing off his gayness by making out with a man while his companion was in danger in the episode “Rogue.”

The show’s prior season had the lowest ratings of any Doctor Who iteration in history as a result, but it’s not enough for those who were attached to the show.

Waris Hussein is best known in Doctor Who lore for directing the 1963 episode, “An Unearthly Child,” and the aged director wants Davies to push further into the LGBTQ agenda. Naturally, Hussein himself is gay.

He gave an interview to Doctor Who Magazine on the subject. “I’m curious about Russell T [Davies]’s thinking,” Hussein said. “Where’s he taking the character? What’s the mystery? If Russell T has made the Doctor queer, is there reference to it? There should be a curiosity among the people the Doctor meets.”

He added, “There’s no point in saying, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ It does. Queerness matters. Queerness shapes you. I’ve grown up with that mentality – I can’t get rid of it. So it must shape the Doctor. If he’s gay, let’s see it. But don’t lose the mystery.”

Hussein went further into identity politics talking about Gatwa’s race, “if the burden of responsibility on [Ncuti Gatwa] is greater because he’s the first Black actor [to lead the show]?”

Meanwhile, Gatwa has played victim about the situation, even though his casting was clearly a move made to push the woke agenda and upset fans. “I wouldn’t be the only Black lead that’s taken over a sci-fi franchise that would have received that sort of treatment,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

With the addition of this season’s new writers, all of whom are gay or transgender activists, it seems like Davies plans on going further into the LGBTQ agenda with the beloved science fiction show.

Spoilers have already come out for Juno Dawson’s episode, and the man pretending to be a woman is turning Doctor Who into a musical singing competition which will no doubt insert LGBTQ themes into the work. The episode even casts queer activist Rylan Clark as a presenter, who’s gained prominence in the UK as a commentator on Eurovision.

Meanwhile, Dawson is best known for writing This Book Is Gay, his entire career dedicated to activism and grooming the youth into these degenerate lifestyles.

It’s pretty clear what’s coming, and the marketing for the new season that premieres on April 12th seems to be completely centered around pushing the LGBTQ agenda even harder.

Will Doctor Who fans reject this further delve into identity politics? Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

