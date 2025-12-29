The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) reclassified the classic 1961 West Side Story film that starred Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, and Richard Beymer over “occasional sexist and transphobic remarks.”

The film is a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet set in the streets of 1950s New York City. It depicts rival street gangs the American Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks battling each other over turf. Things gets complicated when former Jet Tony falls in love with Maria, the sister of the Sharks’ leader. The film was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The film won 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

The BBFC reclassified the film from PG to 12. According to its classification system, PG is “general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children. … A PG should generally not unsettle a child aged around eight, although parents and caregivers should be aware that some scenes may be unsuitable for more sensitive children.”

A 12 means it “is not generally suitable for children aged under 12. No one younger than 12 may rent or buy a 12 -rated video.”

As noted in its history of the film, the film’s home release was originally rated PG in 1986. It maintained that rating in 1994, 2003, and 2005. It’s not until this year that it was changed.

Not only was the rating changed, but it also changed its content warnings. In its 2005 content advice, it noted the film’s violence stating, “The film depicts fights between rival gangs, including fights in which gang members are killed using knives and a gun. However, the violence generally takes the form of stylised dance numbers, which significantly reduces the realism.”

That has now been changed to read, “People are stabbed with clear sight of knife impact, though there is no blood. A person is shot. People are slapped, kicked, punched, and hit with improvised weapons. There are verbal references to violence and murder throughout.”

As for its discrimination warning, in 2005 it stated, “Characters from rival gangs make offensive comments about each other’s ethnicity. However, most of the terms used are mild or dated.”

Now, it reads, “The film focuses on themes of discrimination and racism; there is directed use of the terms ‘spic’, ‘wop’ and ‘Polak’. There are occasional sexist and transphobic remarks. The film contains a strong condemnatory message towards these attitudes.”

In regards to sexual violence and sexual threat, the 2005 review stated, “A female character is held by members of another gang, in a threatening manner, but she is rescued.”

Now, it states, “A woman is verbally and physically harassed by a gang of men: they aggressively push her around and lift up her skirt, as well as lower another man directly on top of her. This behaviour is stopped and is clearly condemned.”

Additionally, the new content warning has a section titled “Additional Issues.” It reads, “There is comic wordplay around implied strong language as well as milder terms including 'crud' and 'jerk'. There is a comic verbal reference to marijuana; a character is briefly referred to as a 'junkie'. There are occasional undetailed sex references, as well as a scene of implied post-coital intimacy. There is occasional gun and knife threat. People are occasionally seen with small cuts and scrapes after violence. There are upsetting scenes centred around death and bereavement. Characters occasionally smoke cigarettes and there are verbal references to alcohol addiction.”

