Claudia Black reveals she was picked up to return for season two of Ahsoka, but she declined the offer revealing that Lucasfilm and Disney “could not pay me what I needed.”

In an interview with Bleeding Cool, Black, who played the Nightsister witch Klothow in Ahsoka, shared, “Well, I’m going to be transparent. They picked up season two, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London.”

“It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season two,” she added.

“It was very sad for me,” Black elaborated. “I sent an email to Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, “What a ride!” Everyone like me who grew up in the 70s and 80s has always been into the Star Wars universe, and it’s a very playful environment to work in. I’m grateful that I got to be in that universe, lovely people, lovely directors, interesting to work on ‘The Volume.’”

Black then reiterated, “They call it ‘show business’ for a reason. It’s like 90 percent business and 10 percent show. They could not, sadly, support a single mom, and I’m very sad about that, but I also understand market forces being what they are, and the very delicate time in the business to even be able to afford to make anything at all. We all had to do our sums and move on.”

Of note, Black’s two sons are 18 and 20 years old.

Black is not the only actor to reveal Disney is no longer paying what it used to pay. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner revealed he turned down a second season of the Disney+ show after Marvel only offered him half the pay he was given for the first season.

Renner shared, “They asked me to do a season 2 and they offered me half the money. And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially. And I have to do it for half. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why? Because you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’”

“And this is not Marvel. This is just like Disney. Not even really Disney,” Renner said. “It’s just the penny pinchers. The accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on that.”

“And sadly, I still love the character,” he continued. “I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that that didn’t happen. But that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go because my body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

NEXT: Macaulay Caulkin Shares His Idea For A New ‘Home Alone’ Film