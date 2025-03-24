Cool Mini Or Not (CMON) is one of the largest board game and miniatures crowdfunding outfits out there, and they issued a warning saying they could be facing losses upward of $2M for the end of 2024.

CMON is best known for games like Zombicide, Marvel Unlimited, and more, a powerhouse of crowdfunded board games with exclusive add-ons for the crowdfunds, driving collectors to spend big money on their projects. Their most recent offering on Kickstarter, DCeased, a DC Comics Universe iteration of Zombicide, raised more than $2.6 million alone for the project.

However, after this outing, CMON signed an exclusive agreement with a new company, Gamefound, to move their crowdfunds over to that platform and off of Kickstarter, which has generated more than $12 million of crowdfunding revenue to date. The most recent on this platform raised them $2.85 million this year off of nearly ten thousand backers.

While the company has kept its socials mostly free of politics, it is also famous for hiring Eric Lang

Right after Hasbro was showing bad signs for their financials, indicating that both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering underperformed at the end of 2024, it appears as if a broader trend of problems for tabletop gaming is hitting with CMON’s most recent warning to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

They posted that the rising cost of living and goods has been leading to much tighter margins for board gaming they didn’t anticipate and that investors should be bracing for something between a $1.4m and $2.1m loss, according to Board Game Wire.

They also reported that CMON started 2025 with an agreement to sell off $12 million of its current I.P.s to raise capital, which came after last year’s attempt to sell some of its assets, which apparently fell through.

The troubles have apparently gone on for a while as the company has bloated to a point where they don’t believe it can operate, stating last year that it is “now seeking other fundraising means to increase its general working capital.”

Since 2022, CMON’s cash reserves have decreased from $3.9 million down to $1.9 million at the middle of last year.

CMON hired YouTuber Man vs. Meeple in January as a new director of marketing to help try to expand their base, though it appears as if board gaming as a whole is in a massive slump right now if this and Dungeons & Dragons proves to be a trend across the industry.

