Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
38m

They haven't got the stones to face their customer base, at least at Origins Game Fair.

C'mon out and play, CMON!

https://www.originsgamefair.com/show-map

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture