TMZ came out with shocking news that Karate Kid and Cobra Kai villain Martin Kove was ejected from Summer Con after allegedly biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim. The 78-Year-Old actor claims he was just joking, but Hannah-Kim is not laughing at the incident.

According to the Puyallup Police Department report, Hannah-Kim accused Kove of biting her "so hard he nearly drew blood" during a meet and greet session. The incident occurred when Hannah-Kim "tapped Kove on the shoulder to say hello," only to have him suddenly grab her arm and chomp down, according to her testimony.

When Hannah-Kim cried out in pain, Kove's response was even more disturbing – he allegedly "started kissing her arm where he had bitten her."

The police report details Hannah-Kim's account of confronting Kove about the incident: "Upon confronting Kove, he 'exploded on them, saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him.'" Rather than showing remorse or understanding, Kove became enraged that his victim had the audacity to object to being physically assaulted.

Most perplexing was Kove's attempted justification for his actions. According to the report, he claimed he was trying to be "funny," adding that they "play fight all the time on the set of 'Cobra Kai.'"

Hannah-Kim's response was measured by contrast, telling the officer "she would not file charges, but 'wished to have a report filed in case this continues.'"

This incident becomes even more disturbing when viewed alongside reports of Kove's previous erratic behavior on film sets. According to a Reddit account from a production assistant, Kove once engaged in psychological torture of crew members that bordered on sadistic.

The PA described how "Martin Kove (who plays Kreese in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai). A PA had to pick him up at 9 a.m. sharp, but he stared at the kid through a locked glass door for an hour, laughing and reading the newspaper. He was fully dressed, ready to go, and laughing as the PA's supervisor screamed audibly at the kid through a walkie to get him to set. The PA was in tears when he finally came out, terrified he had already lost his job."

The story concludes: "The same PA was assigned to take him home after the shoot. Kove said he wants to go to McDonald's on the way back and apologized. The kid said production didn't give him any money. Kove said, 'I'm buying. Sorry about this morning. I don't know what got into me. Go ahead. Order whatever you want.' The PA was so pissed, he said he wanted nothing. Kove convinced him to get something. 'Get a cookie. At least a cookie. My treat,' said Kove. The PA said, 'Alright, fine. I'll take a cookie.' Kove bought the cookie at the drive through and got nothing for himself. As they pulled away, Kove ate the cookie while staring at the PA in the rearview mirror the entire way back to the hotel."

If these incidents hold true, it paints a strange pattern of psychological manipulation very similar to his character, Sensei Kreese, in Cobra Kai. Perhaps he put a little bit too much of himself into the role?

