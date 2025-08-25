Colin Farrell shared an update on Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II and shared how big of a role his character, The Penguin, will play.

In an interview with TheWrap, Farrell was asked, “What can you say about a potential return to Gotham?”

He answered, “I’ll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I’ll be there for however long. I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant.”

“I don’t know what the story is yet. I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special. And he holds a very high bar for himself. He’s so meticulous; he cares so deeply about what he does,” Farrell concluded.

Reeves seemingly shared at the end of June that the script for the film had been completed and hinted that it might include Robin.

He posted a picture of himself and Mattson Tomlin alongside the script captioning it, “Partners in Crime (Fighters) Mattson Tomlin.”

In July, Reeves shared with SFX Magazine that the film “is going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places he couldn’t even anticipate in the first one.”

However, he noted that it will “never go full fantastical.” He explained, “What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world … It’s meant to feel quite grounded.”

