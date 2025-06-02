Unbound Publishing is the latest of a string of publishers to go bankrupt and not pay their authors, and now author and left-wing comic book industry activist Alex De Campi put the publisher on blast for not paying her royalties.

The publishing industry has been in a lot of turmoil over the last several years, and it seems like a lot have run into financial troubles that keep compounding because of dated business practices in today’s marketplace.

Unbound Publishing is one of those, a UK crowdfunding publisher who tried to get in on the Kickstarter craze to act as an alternative to regular publishing, getting itself into hot water with nearly 9 million pounds in debt and 2.4 million owed to creditors as of its collapse.

Boundless Publishing is a new imprint taking up the mantle and trying to resurrect what Unbound had in its contracts, purchasing the company for a mere 50,000 pounds. Even though at first the company promised to pay unpaid debts of Unbound, because of cashflow considerations, they announced they would stop doing so.

"We simply do not have the cash at the moment to make further historic goodwill payments," CEO Archna Sharma wrote. "What cash we have is focused on paying the salaries of our employees, ensuring our current committed publishing program is a success, and ensuring all royalties arising from the inception of this new company are paid on time."

She told Publisher’s Weekly, "I would just like to put on record that I did not create the mess that we're in, though I am the person trying to fix it,” she said. “The only way that we can fix it is if we can keep our business going and move ahead.”