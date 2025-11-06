Kathleen Lincoln, the owner of Marvelous Issues Comic Shop in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, has been charged with a Class G felony for distributing obscene literature and exhibitions at a Trunk or Treat event.

The Sunset Beach Police Department posted to Facebook on Halloween, “We want to make parents aware of a serious concern reported after last night’s Sunset Beach Police Trunk-or-Treat event. It appears that a registered participant, not affiliated with the Town of Sunset Beach, distributed comic-style materials containing imagery that is clearly inappropriate for children.”

“We understand how concerning and upsetting these images may be to families. 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭.”

The department then shared that one of the comics was Grendel Tales: Devil’s Hammer by Rob Walton. The comic contains graphic nudity that is not appropriate for children.

The department added, “We are actively investigating this incident. If you locate any items that appear inappropriate, disturbing, or not consistent with a typical Sunset Beach Trunk or Treat event do not discard it, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department immediately. Our department is treating this matter seriously and actively investigating to identify the individuals responsible.”

A few hours later, the department announced that it had charged Lincoln with a Class G Felony for violating North Carolina General Statue § 14-190.1. The statute states, “It shall be unlawful for any person 18 years of age or older, firm, or corporation to intentionally disseminate obscenity.”

“This morning, Sunset Beach Police Detectives presented evidence obtained from parents to a North Carolina Magistrate regarding an incident at our annual Trunk or Treat. Probable cause was found to charge Kathleen Lincoln, Carolina Shores, NC with a violation of North Carolina General Statute § 14-190.1 Obscene literature and exhibitions, a Class G Felony,” the Department stated. “The charges come after the department received multiple reports that inappropriate comic-style materials were handed out during the 2025 Sunset Beach Police Trunk or Treat event, held in Sunset Beach Town Park, on Thursday, October 30th, 2025.”

“Our investigation quickly identified Ms. Lincoln, leading to the felony charge filed this morning. We want to be clear, the safety and wellbeing of every child and family who attends our community events will always come first,” it added.

Court records indicate Lincoln posted a $20,000 bond and has been assigned a public defender.

