Transgender activist Brian “Mags” Visaggio has taken to BlueSky to denigrate Peter David as a racist the day after his tragic death.

Yesterday, it was announced that Peter David, a beloved comic and novel writer to many fans, died of complications from his kidney disease. While most of the comic book and science fiction writing industry was in mourning, Mags Visaggio decided to make it about himself in a tone-deaf post denigrating the author as a racist.

Visaggio has all but been washed out of the industry, having contracts with Marvel Comics. He joins Peter David in being able to work on Star Trek due to the influence of another activist, Heather Antos, who is currently in charge of editorial on the property. He has also done work for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, though lately, he has not had any high-profile assignments.

Visaggio took to BlueSky to attack Peter David, saying, “I have read and enjoyed much of Peter David's work over the years. But let's not forget the time he angrily defended using a racial slur on a convention panel. and personally speaking, I emailed him in college for advice on a writing career and he was cartoonishly venomous and mocking in reply.”

He continued in a comment, “so yeah, he wrote Q-Squared and that's a masterpiece but I get the vibe he wasn't a particularly kind person.”

Even though BlueSky is mostly filled with Visaggio-style identarian outrage followers, he wasn’t well received even with his own fanbase on this situation.

What Visaggio refers to is Peter David attending a convention nearly a decade ago, where he ended up on an impromptu panel regarding LGBT representation in the X-Men. While the panel idea is obnoxious by itself, an audience member was shifting the focus of the panel, spending two minutes on Romani representation to where Peter David made a comment about how he’d been to the area, seen parents breaking a child’s legs so the child would be more effective at begging, and didn’t want to hear about representation in that matter.

It was clearly the matter of being irritated of a panel being hijacked, which happens a lot at conventions in these situations, to where Brian Visaggio wants some offhanded comment to destroy the legacy of a great writer to make himself feel more important, something completely obnoxious.

Even though he didn’t have to, Peter David actually posted a blog apologizing for his comments in 2016:

So now that the dust of the convention has settled, I’ve had a good deal of time to assess my behavior regarding the Romani and my conduct during the convention. I’ve read many of the links that were sent my way and really thought about what I witnessed two decades ago back in Bucharest. And I’ve been assessing my actions during the panel that lead to all this.

After all that, I have to conclude that I’m ashamed of myself.

I want you to understand: when the Romani rep tried to shift the focus of the panel from gays and lesbians to the Romani, suddenly I was twenty years younger and the trauma of what I saw and what I was told slammed back through me. What screamed through my mind was, “Why should I give a damn about the Romani considering that the Bucharest Romani are crippling their children?” And I unleashed that anger upon the questioner, for no reason. None. There is no excuse.

But the more I’ve read, the more convinced I’ve become that what I saw was indeed examples, not of children crippled by parents, but children suffering from a genetic disorder. The pictures are simply too identical. I cannot come to any other reasonable conclusion.

Apologies are never enough for social justice warriors, who want people to be miserable and destroyed at all times. This seems to be another example of this going on in the comic industry with cancel culture even occurring after a creator is dead.

