Popular gaming YouTuber CoryxKenshin has achieved remarkable success with his original manga series "Monsters We Make," selling an impressive 200,000 copies in its first week of release. This achievement demonstrates the growing power of content creators to leverage their established audiences for publishing ventures, though the creator's emphasis on racial representation sours the project in an age where people are sick of identity politics.

CoryxKenshin, whose real name is Cory DeVante Williams, has built a following of over 21 million subscribers on YouTube through his entertaining gameplay videos, particularly focusing on horror titles like Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy's. Known for his energetic personality and signature headband, the 31-year-old creator took an 18-month hiatus from content creation to develop his manga project.

When he finally returned to YouTube in late 2024, CoryxKenshin revealed that his extended absence was due to his work on "Monsters We Make," a sci-fi horror manga that has now become one of the fastest-selling independently published manga series in the United States. The success has been so substantial that a second volume has already been confirmed for publication later in 2025.

What makes this achievement particularly noteworthy is that CoryxKenshin accomplished it without the backing of a major publisher, instead working with New Edyn Press to bring his vision to life. Much like we’ve seen with creators like Eric July, his direct-to-audience approach represents a shift in publishing, where creators can bypass traditional gatekeepers by leveraging their existing fanbase.

However, CoryxKenshin's statements pandered toward identity politics rather than storytelling when talking about the book. "Creating a story that scrutinizes humanity and what makes us tick, injecting some of the Black representation I've been longing to see in this space, and finally adding in some sprinkles of my faith in God, were the driving forces behind this project," he told Dexerto.

He further emphasized his racial motivations, stating: "It meant a lot to me to see a character like The Raikage from Naruto in a space where you don't typically see Black characters, let alone powerful ones. My hope is that my main character, Jabari, can be to people what Goku was to me growing up."

Despite these concerns about creative motivation, CoryxKenshin's publishing success cannot be denied. The creator has promised fans he isn't abandoning his YouTube channel, holding firm on his commitment to upload 100 videos in 2025 despite the demands of his publishing venture.

