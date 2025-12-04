Creative Assembly announced it is developing Total War: Medieval III describing it as not “just a sequel; it’s the rebirth of historical Total War.”

In a blog post announcing the game, Game Director Pawel Wojs described the company’s vision for the game, “Our vision is for MEDIEVAL III to be the definitive Total War sandbox set within the Medieval world and to be the ultimate “What if?” game where you can alter the course of history.”

As for their plan to do this, he shared, “We aim to set the scene by immersing you in the historical authenticity you expect from Total War. As you play, the world responds in ways that feel genuinely plausible. You can choose to follow the course as written in the history books or take a bold step towards rewriting it.”

He went on to reveal why the game is being made now and specifically pointed to Creative Assembly’s new engine, Warcore describing it as “unlike anything we’ve worked with before, offering a bespoke set of new and improved tools across our animation system, to the renderer and campaign building blocks - all designed to bring the medieval era to life in ways we’ve previously never been able to achieve.”

As for where the game is at in development, Wojs shared, “Right now, the game is in early pre-production, so think about it being years away, rather than months, meaning we’re just past the opening stages of its long journey. This phase is about laying the foundations: defining scope, prioritizing features which number in the hundreds at this stage, and shaping how our vision will translate into an unforgettable experience.”

To that point he added, “We still have work to do before we can show you the game in its early state.”

