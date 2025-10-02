Elon Musk started a wave urging parents to cancel Netflix over the last 48 hours after LibsOfTikTok unveiled the network had several programs aimed at propagandizing children into the LGBTQ lifestyle. The most viral of these programs is one called “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which featured a strange transgender character aimed at seven-year-olds. Its creator chimed in over on BlueSky, calling the criticism “antisemitic” in a strange turn of events.