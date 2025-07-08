A culture critic has put publishers and film and TV studios on blast for not only using new prints of books to market bad TV and film adaptations, but marking them with “unremovable stamps.”

Culture critic Stig Kenobi posted to X, “Here is trend that absolutely needs to die. Publishers putting unremovable stamps like this on book covers. Using new versions of the books to try and market shit-show tv-shows, that have nothing to do with the story in the books to begin with. It is literally a retard-stamp.”

He then shared images of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time, Terry Brooks’ The Shannara Chronicles, Andrzej Spakowski’s The Witcher, and J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

In a subsequent post, he added, “I don't think any fan of those books, would want something like this on their shelves. A permanent reminder of that time some talentless hacks shat on the work by making a s**tpuddle of it on tv.”

In a response to X user Chris Knight who described the stamping of the books as a “ridiculous marketing ploy” and described it as “akin to graffiti,” Stig replied, “Spot on. Plus it severely dates the book. Especially since the stamp cant be removed.”

What do you make of publishers and studios marking these books?

