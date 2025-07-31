Czech Games is the publisher of the hit party game Codenames, which has undergone many editions. Now, with a promised new Harry Potter version called Return To Hogwarts, the company has come under fire on BlueSky by anti-J.K. Rowling activists and is already showing signs of caving to the mob.

Codenames is a fun party game where one uses deduction to come up with “code names,” as the name says. It’s a deeper version of something like Pictionary that gamers have found to be a lot of fun in recent years. The game has been so successful that it’s spawned lots of variants from Marvel to Harry Potter, the latter of which had an edition in 2021 to great success, and sold out at many retail locations.

Because the game did so well, Czech Games announced a Return to Harry Potter version of Codenames set to come out sometime soon, but activists on BlueSky couldn’t handle it being made.

Immediately, their post on the topic got piled on, and users demanded the company be canceled simply for having a game based on the hit fantasy property.

They originally posted about preordering the new edition right before they were headed to Gencon.

However, they soon found themselves under a cancel campaign from the radical left who demand that anything Harry Potter-related be canceled and erased because of J.K. Rowling’s political and scientifically sound stance that a woman is a woman and a man cannot be a woman.

The company issued a statement dancing around the attacks, saying, "when we embarked on creating the newly announced version of Codenames many years ago, it was a dream coming true for many of us at CGE".

"The vast world of magic featured in the upcoming Codenames has been a source of inspiration", the statement continues. "It ignited a passion for learning English and exploring new worlds through reading. It shaped our childhoods, sparked imagination, or gave comfort in difficult times."

"We know many people around the world share the same sentiment about this universe, even among those who have been hurt by the public views and actions of its creator. Deciding whether those feelings should also transfer to the once-beloved world is up to everyone, and we fully respect and understand those who do not wish to engage with this game."

This set BlueSky into a fervor, with many users demanding the company itself be canceled and people boycott them. Others on BlueSky demanded people harass employees of Czech Games at the Gencon booth this year.

This prompted them to put out another statement on social media. They posted:

It appears as if Czech Games is bowing toward the pressure from the BlueSky mob rather than simply putting out a fun, family-friendly game that many would find a lot of fun.

What do you think about Czech Games bowing to the BlueSky mob on Harry Potter? leave a comment and let us know.

