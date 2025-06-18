The departure of Christopher Perkins and Jeremy Crawford from Wizards of the Coast to join Critical Role's Darrington Press shocked D&D fans this last week. The architects of D&D's woke transformation are abandoning ship just as the consequences of their ideological vandalism become undeniable at Hasbro.

Critical Role is a Dungeons & Dragons-themed channel where they’ve become famous by playing the fantasy roleplaying game with minor geek celebrities and the like, until they became minor celebrities in their own right. As they’ve moved forward, they’ve started a press where they are developing their own roleplaying game.

Now they’ve moved over two of the chief designers from Hasbro’s latest D&D 2024 edition.

“Storytelling has always been at the heart of everything I do, and joining Darrington Press feels a bit like coming home,” Perkins said in a press release on the topic. “I’ve loved being a part of the extended Critical Role family as a regular guest over the years and I’m beyond excited to help create new worlds full of adventure.”

“I’ve always believed that great games invite everyone to the table, and that’s exactly what excites me about joining Darrington Press,” Crawford also said. “This team is passionate, wildly creative, and committed to building welcoming, connected, amazing story-driven experiences—I can’t wait to expand on what Critical Role has already created to develop some really fun and unique games.”

Their statements offer sanitized opinions that sound very corporate and don’t say much of anything about Critical Role’s Daggerheart, a new alternative to Dungeons & Dragons. Though if they’re hiring the same people who worked on the 2024 edition, why is an alternative even necessary?

Clownfish TV's Kneon observed in a video on the topic, "Critical Role is going to try to take on Dungeons and Dragons head-on. In fact, they poached the lead designers from D&D." As much as this might be the case, Critical Role is swiping these designers in what appears to be an ideological move, since this edition of D&D has been roundly criticized.

Perkins and Crawford bear direct responsibility for transforming D&D from a game about heroic adventure into a vehicle for social justice messaging. Under their stewardship, the 2024 Monster Manual, brought to life by Crawford and Perkins, became so sanitized that it doesn't even include orcs as monsters, apparently because depicting them as evil creatures is somehow "racist." This absurd decision strips away one of fantasy's most iconic antagonists in a move that baffles players and DMs alik

Even more egregious is their gender-swapping of established creatures. Dryads, traditionally depicted as female nature spirits in mythology and decades of D&D lore, have been reimagined to include male versions. Hags, whose very name derives from the concept of evil old women, have similarly been subjected to gender revision. These changes serve no narrative purpose beyond checking diversity boxes and demonstrate the designers' willingness to sacrifice coherent worldbuilding for political correctness.

The timing of their departure is particularly telling. Kneon also noted, "They quit or got gone some other way, Christopher Perkins Jeremy Crawford, a couple of months ago from Wizards." This exodus comes just as the 2024 edition's failures become apparent to both players and industry observers.

Critical Role's audience represents exactly what Kneon described as "20-some, 30-some Tumblr types" – the demographic these designers have been courting at the expense of D&D's traditional fanbase. Their move to Darrington Press ensures they can continue pushing their agenda.

The 2024 edition's problems extend far beyond missing orcs and gender-swapped monsters. The entire design philosophy reflects these men's belief that D&D needed to be "fixed" to align with contemporary social justice values. They've removed elements they deemed problematic while inserting modern political concepts that make little sense in a fantasy game.

As Kneon concluded, "I will give a pass to Daggerheart before I give a pass to D&D anyway because this is a new system."

While little is known about this new system and what it will represent, these hires represent a red flag, and with the social justicie facing past that Critical Role already has established with their YouTube presence, it’s hard for fans of tabletop roleplaying games to hold out hope that this will be anything different than what Hasbro’s done.

