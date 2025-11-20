DailyWire+ released a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy epic TV series, The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin.

The series is based off of Stephen R. Lawhead’s six book Pendragon Cycle series. The first book in the series, Taliesin, takes place as the kingdom of Atlantis is destroyed and the power of Rome recedes from the Isle of Britain.

In the trailer various tribes of Britain are squabbling amongst each other as the Saecsen Hengist has assembled a war host to conquer the isle and bring its people to heel.

It is believed the only hope for the people of Britain are two brothers. However, a third option rises with the return of Merlin Emrys.

With all of this happening, the kingdom of Atlantis is destroyed and its Princess Charis and a small group of Atlanteans flee the destruction to Britain.

The series will be 7 episodes long and premieres exclusively on DailyWire+ on January 22, 2026.

DailyWire+ All Access members will get early access to the first and second episodes on Christmas Day, December 25th.

