Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again TV series failed to chart on data tracking firm Luminate’s weekly top 10 Streaming Originals: Television chart.

Luminate posted their data for the week of February 28th through March 6th and Daredevil: Born Again is nowhere to be found on the chart with Paramount+’s Landman in 10th place with just 352.2 million minutes viewed.

That means Daredevil: Born Again, which had a two episode premiere on Disney+ on March 4th performed worse than Landman. For comparison, The Acolyte garnered 210 million minutes watched in its first week according to Luminate. It moved up to 380.5 million in its second week. Both shows were released on a Tuesday.

Furthermore, as noted by Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News, Marvel Studios nor The Walt Disney Company shared viewership data for the show.

Looking at the number of reviews on IMDb, the show might actually have worse viewership than the premiere of The Acolyte. Back in the middle of June, The Acolyte’s first episode had 11,000 total reviews while its second episode had 9,900 reviews. It’s third episode had 7,500 reviews.

A day before the release of its third episode Daredevil: Born Again’s first episode only has 7,800 reviews and its second episode only had 6,400 reviews.

Furthermore, looking at Google Trends, The Acolyte had a higher peak when it released compared to Daredevil: Born Again.

The Acolyte hit a 100 during the week on June 2-8 while Daredevil: Born Again hit 60 for the week of March 2-8.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again failing to chart on Luminate’s chart and possibly performing worse than The Acolyte?

