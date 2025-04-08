Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ release Daredevil: Born Again failed to chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts.

The show, which had a two episode premiere on March 4th, was nowhere to be found on either Nielsen’s Overall or Original chart.

On the Originals chart, the show was best by Prime Video’s Reacher, Paramount+’s 1923, Apple TV+’s Severance, Hulu’s Severance, and Prime Video’s animated series Invincible.

The series had less than 465 million minutes watched, which is what Invincible clocked in at and it was the 10th place show on the list.

The show not appearing on Nielsen’s chart is all that surprising given the company revealed to Variety that it only clocked in at 7.5 million views over its first five days. That was worse than The Acolyte, which hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In fact, it performed 32.4% worse than The Acolyte.

The Acolyte was canceled after its first and only season due to viewership being too low for its cost. Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Furthermore, the show did not chart on Variety and Luminate’s Streaming Originals chart for the week of its premiere.

Paramount+’s Landman was 10th on Luminate’s chart with just 352.2 million minutes viewed.

The show would eventually chart in its second week on Luminate’s chart. However, it would be in 10th place and only clocked in at 387.3 million views. Of note, Luminate tracks from Thursday to Thursday and the show released on a Tuesday so it is likely that much of the viewership in this second week is from the show’s two premiere episodes.

In fact, by the premiere of the show’s fourth episode, it was no longer on Luminate’s streaming charts having fallen below Severance, which clocked in at 348.2 million minutes watched.

The show also has a low number of total reviews on IMDb. The show’s first episode only has 13,000 reviews and each subsequent episode has seen the total review count decrease aside from the sixth episode, which saw the review count increase to 8,100 from the fifth episodes 7,800. However, the seventh episode saw the review count decline to 4,800.

Google Trends also shows that interest in the show is less than that of The Acolyte and even Agatha All Along.

Making matters even worse is that Daredevil: Born Again appears to be one of the worst performing Marvel Studios TV shows on Disney+ despite Disney increasing the number of subscribers to the platform. In the company’s most recent quarterly report it revealed that its Disney+ subscriber base increased from 56 million to 56.8 million in the United States and Canada.

What do you make of the show not charting on Nielsen?

