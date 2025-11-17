Sana Amanat, the producer for Daredevil: Born Again revealed that her team approached the second season with a “We can do whatever we want” attitude.

Teasing the series in an interview with Empire, Amanat shared that following the show’s first season, “The landscape was open, and that was so liberating.”

She added, “We were like, ‘We can do whatever we want.’”

Additionally, Amanat revealed the series will focus on Fisk and whether or not his greed can be satisfied, “What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants? When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

One of the writers on the series Jesse Wigutow previously shared that second season would revolve around Fisk as mayor. He told IGN, ““I obviously can’t say very much but it’s a very big muscular season that revolves around Fisk in office as mayor. There’s a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue.”

“What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it’s about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground. That’s the idea,” he added. “They hate each other, but they need each other. And how do they get through that? That’s ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that.”

A third season is also already in development. Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum announced that in September telling IGN, “In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year.”

It will be interesting to see if the series can improve its viewership from the first season. The show’s premiere did not chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts.

And it was reported the show only clocked in 7.5 million viewers over its first five days. That was worse than The Acolyte, which hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In fact, it performed 32.4% worse than The Acolyte.

The Acolyte was canceled after its first and only season due to viewership being too low for its cost. Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

